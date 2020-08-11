Video: Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Flexibility In The Pool

MMA star Paige VanZant showed off her flexibility in the pool on Monday.

The 26-year-old Oregon native went “suns out, buns out” on Instagram on Monday. The UFC star showed off her jumping skills and flexibility while bombing into a pool.

VanZant made sure to pose for the judges first before jumping into the pool.

“PVZ and her Bellator hubby, Austin Vanderford, have been spotted training at the famous American Top Team MMA gym in Florida this past week … but made sure to get in some solid fun at the pool during their time off,” TMZ Sports reports.

VanZant, a former high school cheerleader, is certainly flexible. She’s showed off her athleticism both inside the octagon and while appearing on Dancing With The Stars.

The MMA star last fought in July, when she lost to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.

UFC president Dana White had a brutally honest message for her following the fight.

“I like Paige,” White said, via MMAJunkie. “I like Paige. It’s like (Curtis) Blaydes – when Blaydes fought. When you talk all that stuff, ‘I’m not getting paid enough,’ and (you’re) fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year (because of injuries), and then get smoked in the first round of the fight, she should definitely test free agency.”

VanZant appears to be getting in some heavy training this month, along with some relaxing pool time. Perhaps we’ll see her fighting again soon.