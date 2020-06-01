Video: UFC Star Confronts People Vandalizing His City

Legendary UFC fighter Jon Jones had an eventful weekend.

Jones appeared to be feuding with UFC president Dana White over fight negotiations. Things aired out publicly on Twitter.

Then, Jones took to the streets of his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to confront people vandalizing.

“Is this s–t even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f–k are you punk a– teenagers destroying our cities!??” he wrote on Instagram.

“As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s–t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Jones then shared a video in which he confronts two people with spray paint cans. He was able to get them to give them away.

Jones is one of the most-intimidating fighters in UFC history, so it’s not surprising that the young people would relent when he got in their face.

Good for the 6-foot-4 fighter for standing up for his city and preventing what appeared to be reckless damage.

Jones, 32, is 26-1 in his MMA career. He’s one of the most-talented fighters of all-time.