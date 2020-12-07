A professional boxer out of Brazil is suspected of beating her husband to death, according to reports on Monday morning.

Viviane Obenauf, a 34-year-old professional boxer from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, is reportedly a suspect in her husband’s death.

The professional boxer was reportedly arrested last week after the victim, identified as 61-year-old Thomas, was found dead in their Switzerland apartment.

The Daily Star had more details on the troubling story:

Obenauf, 34, was arrested this week and is currently in investigative custody after the victim died from a “sustained violent assault”. The victim, whose name is protected by Swiss law, died of “massive injuries” inflicted with a blunt object, Swiss police stated. Police have been spotted searching a gym owned by Obernauf as well as the couple’s apartment.

Obenauf has fought in three world title bouts. The Brazil native has a career record of 14-6 and she held two World Boxing Federation titles before retiring last year.

The former professional boxer has reportedly been working in the hospitality industry in Switzerland since retiring.

Obenauf was married to her now-late husband back in January and opened a gym in Switzerland.