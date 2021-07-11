Watch: Fighter Attempts Crazy Backflip During UFC 264

We have seen plenty of crazy kick attempts by UFC fighters over the years. Welterweight fighter Michel Pereira had one of the craziest at UFC 264 Saturday night.

Pereira took on Niko Price during Saturday’s card ahead of the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Though Pereira and Price aren’t household names, they both put on a show.

In the second round of their bout, Pereira landed a punch to Price’s chest, dropping him to the mat in the process. Pereira took a second to weigh his options before he reversed his stance, leapt in the air and tried landing a backflip kick-stomp on Price. Unfortunately, he missed. But it was still pretty cool.

Check it out.

Despite Michel Pereira’s best efforts, it was Niko Price who walked away with the win Saturday night. He got better as the fight went along, slowing Pereira down with a few big hooks at the end of the second round and throughout the third.

If the Pereira-Price fight is any indication, UFC fans will be in for a treat by the time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier get going. Saturday night’s fight is the third between the two. McGregor won the first back in 2014. Poirier avenged the tough loss in January of this year.

Who will win the trilogy? We’ll find out Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.