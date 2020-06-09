Photo: Here’s What UFC’s “Fight Island” Looks Like

Earlier today, UFC president Dana White finally confirmed that “Fight Island” will actually happen this summer. It’s a location located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The whole point of “Fight Island” is for UFC to keep its live events going while also showcasing its international talent. There are four events that will take place there over the course of July.

White announced that “Fight Island” will include an arena, hotel, training facilities and dining establishments. It also includes a “safety zone” of 10 square miles that is only for authorized personnel – athletes, coaches and staff.

A mockup of how the island in Abu Dhabi will look has emerged. Let’s just say that it looks absolutely perfect – and yet also like something out of a dream.

Check it out:

UFC Fight Island will be located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. They will hold fights there July 11, 15, 18 and 25. pic.twitter.com/wer8CDrE5k — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 9, 2020

The first event to take place on “Fight Island” will be UFC 251 on July 11. A welterweight title match between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns is the marquee bout on the card.

Fast forward four days later, and UFC will then host its next event on the island. Four events in a two-week span right before the NBA returns to action is exactly what sports fans needed after a three-month hiatus from sports.’

At the very least, the UFC is trying hard to keep its company running somewhat of a normal schedule.

