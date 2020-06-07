NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace suffered a scary medical emergency following the completion of today’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

It was hot at Atlanta Motor Speedway this afternoon, and perhaps that had an effect on Wallace. During a post-race interview, he appeared to be on the verge of passing out.

The video below is scary, as even the interviewer can be heard saying “He’s not okay.” Some are speculating Wallace might have had a seizure, while others think he was suffering from dehydration, heat exhaustion or low blood sugar.

Whatever the explanation, it was tough to watch.

Oh shit Bubba Wallace just passed out on live TV pic.twitter.com/OwUOlojCRV — The Rise of Briwalker (@brianallyn) June 7, 2020

this interview with Bubba Wallace was legitimately scary. hopefully he's ok after a hot race pic.twitter.com/EchaTa1vpg — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) June 7, 2020

Whatever happened to Wallace, it fortunately seems like he is okay.

He could be seen getting attention after he almost passed out and was reportedly awake, alert and conversing with medical personnel.

Good to see Bubba Wallace was okay. Looked severely dehydrated after race in tough conditions. pic.twitter.com/cwcHmLaveT — Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) June 7, 2020

Bubba Wallace is alert, @BradGillie reports. He's talking to the people around him after appearing to fall over again — PRN (@PRNlive) June 7, 2020

Wallace has been racing in NASCAR since 2010, when he was named the K&N Pro Series East Rookie of the Year. Wallace is also the highest-finishing African-American driver in the history of the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400.

He has six all-time Top 10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series and 35 Top 10s in the Xfinity Series. In the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Wallace has won six times and finished in the top 10 on 28 other occasions.

As for today’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Kevin Harvick emerged as the winner. It was his 51st NASCAR Cup Series victory.