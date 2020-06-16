NASCAR Hall Of Famer Tested Positive For COVID-19

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett revealed this afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett told NBC Sports Network that he is suffering from mild symptoms of the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc worldwide throughout 2020. Since 2015, Jarrett has been an analyst for NASCAR on NBC broadcasts.

“Last week, I tested positive for the coronavirus,” Jarrett said, via Awful Announcing. “But I’m doing great. I’m one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this. And it’s getting less and less each day, and I’m doing very well.”

All in all, that’s a pretty positive report considering how serious COVID-19 can be.

Dale Jarrett, on NBCSN, said he is under quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19. He has had mild symptoms. #nascar — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 16, 2020

Prior to his retirement in 2008, Jarrett put together a legendary tenure on the track. He won the Daytona 500 three times (1993, 1996 and 2000) and captured the NASCAR Winston Cup Series championship in 1999.

For his Cup Series career, he earned 32 wins and 260 top 10 finishes. He also won 11 races and recorded 173 top 10s on the Xfinity Series circuit.

After retiring, Jarrett went on to serve as an analyst for ESPN and ABC before heading to NBC five years ago.

We wish him well in his recovery.