2 Favorites Named For Sunday's Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR fans are in for a treat this Sunday, as the Coca-Cola 600 will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It's quite tough to predict who'll come out on top this weekend, but two favorites have emerged.

As of now, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson have the best odds to win the Coca-Cola 600 at +600. Chase Elliott isn't too far behind at +650.

Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron round out the top five for best odds to win the Coca-Cola 600, via FOX Bet.

It's not a surprise to see Larson tied for the best odds. Last year, he led 327 of 400 laps en route to victory.

Busch, meanwhile, has proven time and time again that he's a steady performer at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has six top 10 finishes in his last seven starts.

The Coca-Cola 600 will begin at 6 p.m. ET. This race will be televised on FOX.