23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.

"He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn't represent it that well last week," Hamlin said. "But you know, in the grand scheme of things, we're very happy with his progress. And he knows he's still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car."

Wallace was found to have intentionally wrecked Kyle Larson during last week's race in Las Vegas. He then physically confronted the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion.

As a result, Wallace will not be competing in Sunday's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek will drive in his place for 23 XI.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET from Miami.

NBC will broadcast the race.