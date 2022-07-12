23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.

This comes on the heels of 23XI revealing that Tyler Reddick will join the team in 2024.

Wallace joined the new crew, founded by the NBA icon and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, during its inaugural year in 2021. Fittingly driving Jordan's No. 23, he earned his first win at Talladega Superspeedway last October.

The 28-year-old started this season strong, finishing second behind Austin Cindric at the Daytona 500. But he's since placed no higher than 10th. Wallace is currently 24th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Busch, who resides 16th in the standings, picked up a Cup Series win at Kansas in May. The No. 45 (which Jordan also briefly wore) Toyota driver has four other top-five finishes this year.