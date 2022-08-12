23XI Racing Makes Significant Bubba Wallace Announcement

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

When Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing partnered together, it had the makeup of a multi-year team. Now, it's official.

23XI Racing announced this Friday that it's signed Bubba Wallace to a multi-year extension. He'll remain in the No. 23 Toyota.

“This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”

A big step in Bubba Wallace's career, which appears to be on an upward trend.

"It has come to my attention that rumors have been circulating about a potential multi-year extension with @23XIRacing and I," he said on Twitter. "I’d just like to be the first to address that those rumors are completely true. LETS GOO!!"

The racing team and drive are clearly committed to each for the longterm. This has the makings of something special in the coming years.