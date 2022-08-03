23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

"While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."

Busch has been out of action since suffering concussion-like symptoms on July 23.

23XI Racing had a brief response to Busch's statement, replying, "We’re looking forward to Kurt being back to 100% and on track."

This Sunday's race will be the third one that Busch will miss this season.

If Busch is cleared fairly soon, he could potentially compete at Richmond Raceway next Sunday.

Hopefully, Busch makes a speedy recovery from his injury.