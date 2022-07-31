23XI Racing Reportedly Close To Major Bubba Wallace Decision

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

23XI Racing has reportedly expressed serious confidence for Bubba Wallace moving forward.

While Wallace is already set to return for the 2023 season, the racing team is reportedly close to a contract extension for their No. 23 driver.

Wallace has confirmed that the contract extension talks are far along.

"We've been working on it for a while; that's all coming together really nice. Hopefully we'll have something to announce here soon."

Wallace has had an up-and-down 2022 season, as he's struggled at times due to pit crew issues.

However, it's clear that Michael Jordan and Co. are very confident in Wallace moving forward.