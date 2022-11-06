Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy.

On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep.

Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night," Joe Gibbs Racing said in a statement. "The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

Coy Gibbs played linebacker at Stanford from 1991-94 and would later become involved in the family businesses: football and NASCAR.

Gibbs drove on the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series and also served as the offensive quality control coach of the Washington Redskins during his father's second stint as head coach of the franchise from 2004-07.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibbs family at this time. We can't imagine what they are going through, and how much of a whirlwind of emotions these last 24 hours or so have been.