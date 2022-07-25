Breaking: NASCAR Announces New Winner Of Sunday's Race

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

NASCAR's Cup Series race at Pocono has a new winner.

The sport announced late on Sunday evening that Chase Elliott has been named the winner of the Cup Series race.

Denny Hamlin initially won Sunday's race, though he was disqualified, along with Kyle Busch, for their moves during the race.

This is a pretty stunning move by NASCAR, as it's not something you see very often.

Two drivers have officially been disqualified from the race.

We'll likely have more from NASCAR's stunning decision later on Sunday evening.