Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon.
The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury.
Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
The ambulance reportedly did not leave the racetrack on Sunday, which is a promising sign.
NASCAR fans are beginning to be scared for the sport, due to the car.
Our thoughts are with Ware on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully everything is OK.