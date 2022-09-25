Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Dillon (#3 Richard Childress Racing True Velocity Chevrolet) passes Cody Ware (#51 Rick Ware Racing Nurtec ODT Ford) during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race on September 25, 2022 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon.

The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury.

Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.

The ambulance reportedly did not leave the racetrack on Sunday, which is a promising sign.

NASCAR fans are beginning to be scared for the sport, due to the car.

Our thoughts are with Ware on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully everything is OK.