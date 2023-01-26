Breaking: NASCAR Team Injured In Fire On Thursday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Reaume Brothers Racing had a fire in its shop this Thursday that resulted in a few team members sustaining injuries.

An investigation into this fire has been launched. Reaume Brothers Racing said those who were injured in the fire are receiving medical treatment.

"Earlier this afternoon, there was a fire at the RBR shop," the team's statement said. "An investigation into the cause is ongoing. We are in the process of determining the extent of the damages. More importantly, a few of our team members did sustain injuries during the fire and are being transported for medical treatment. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The Mooresville Fire Department also issued a statement on this matter.

"Three patients were treated for injuries. One patient was transported to Lake Norman Regional for smoke inhalation, the second patient was transported to Baptist Hospital for burn injuries and the third patient was treated and released."

Reaume Brothers Racing currently competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this fire.