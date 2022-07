NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday will be missing a prominent driver.

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race.

Busch later announced that he is still dealing with concussion-like symptoms, so he will be unable to race on Sunday.

Here's the full statement from Busch:

Hopefully we'll see Busch back on the track at some point in the near future.

Heal up in the meantime!