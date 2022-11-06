Breaking: NASCAR Driver Not Racing Because Of Family Emergency

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Ty Gibbs will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race because of a family emergency.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports first reported that the 20-year-old will not race. Gibbs' 23XI Racing team later confirmed that Daniel Hemric will take his spot beind the No. 23 Toyota Camry vehicle at Phoenix Raceway.

Ty Gibbs won the second-tier Xfinity Series title for his grandfather's Joe Gibbs Racing team on Saturday. He secured his 11th Xfinity Series amid boos after a tumultuous stretch for the young driver.

Saturday's triumph came a week after crashing into Brandon Jones at Martinsville, costing his teammate a chance to make the final four.

Gibbs was driving for 23XI Racing in place of Kurt Busch, who hasn't raced since suffering a concussion in July. He placed as high as 10th among his 15 Cup Series starts.

Our thoughts go out to the Gibbs family.