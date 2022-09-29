Breaking: Veteran NASCAR Driver Won't Race This Weekend

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Moments ago, Alex Bowman provided an update on his status for this Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bowman, who suffered a hard hit during last weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway, will not compete in this Sunday's event.

Unfortunately, Bowman is dealing with concussion-like symptoms at the moment.

"After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega," Bowman wrote. "I'm disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.

When Bowman crashed last weekend, he told his team, "That's the hardest I've crashed anything in my entire life." The fact that he's now dealing with concussion-like symptoms makes sense.

Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 car this weekend.

This Sunday's Cup Series race will begin at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.