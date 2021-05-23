Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace and 23XIRacing announced another major sponsorship deal ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR confirmed that DraftKings will become an official partner of Wallace for the remainder of the 2021 season. The driver and his team will sport the company’s logo beginning with Sunday’s race and continue to do so for events this year.

DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR, meaning that the partnership with 23XIRacing will be just the latest foray into the sport for the company. Wallace has already announced that exciting projects are coming from the sponsorship deal in the near future.

“I’m excited to see what we are capable of creating together as we welcome DraftKings to the 23XI Racing family,” Wallace said in an official press release. “As a big fan of the company, this relationship marks a historic moment as we integrate with a leader in sports technology and entertainment to enhance the experience of racing fans across the board.”

Racing fans will also get an opportunity to see Wallace’s No. 23 Camry decked out with the DraftKings logo and colors at the NASCAR Cup Series race on June 27.

Today @DraftKings became the first Official DFS, iGaming, Free to Play & Sports Betting Partner of @23XIRacing & @BubbaWallace. Under the new deal, @DraftKings will be the primary partner of the No.23 Camry at the @NASCAR Cup Series Race on 6/27. For more: https://t.co/gO5G9PJCdI pic.twitter.com/wxjlOn4s3r — DraftKings News (@DraftKingsNews) May 20, 2021

The deal with DraftKings is just the latest partnership for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned racing team. With 23XIRacing in just its first Cup Series season, it’ll be interesting to see where the group goes next.

Wallace and the No. 23 car will be in action on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas, starting at 2:30 p.m ET.