The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Land Another Major Sponsor

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace and 23XIRacing announced another major sponsorship deal ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR confirmed that DraftKings will become an official partner of Wallace for the remainder of the 2021 season. The driver and his team will sport the company’s logo beginning with Sunday’s race and continue to do so for events this year.

DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR, meaning that the partnership with 23XIRacing will be just the latest foray into the sport for the company. Wallace has already announced that exciting projects are coming from the sponsorship deal in the near future.

“I’m excited to see what we are capable of creating together as we welcome DraftKings to the 23XI Racing family,” Wallace said in an official press release. “As a big fan of the company, this relationship marks a historic moment as we integrate with a leader in sports technology and entertainment to enhance the experience of racing fans across the board.”

Racing fans will also get an opportunity to see Wallace’s No. 23 Camry decked out with the DraftKings logo and colors at the NASCAR Cup Series race on June 27.

The deal with DraftKings is just the latest partnership for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned racing team. With 23XIRacing in just its first Cup Series season, it’ll be interesting to see where the group goes next.

Wallace and the No. 23 car will be in action on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas, starting at 2:30 p.m ET.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.