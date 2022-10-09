Bubba Wallace Has 5-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Saturday, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace celebrated his birthday. Sunday, he'll take to the Cup Series.

Wallace, who's driving the No. 45 car for the 23XI Racing team, which is aiming for an ownership championship, took to Twitter on Sunday morning.

The veteran NASCAR driver had a five-word message ahead of Sunday afternoon's race

It should be a fun one.

"Tune in, let’s race," he tweeted.

Wallace is out of the playoff chase, though he's already earned some Cup Series wins this season.

Perhaps he'll land another one on Sunday.