Bubba Wallace Addresses Idea Of NASCAR Fans Being Racist

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has had a busy last few months, on and off the track. In the process, he’s become a voice against racism in the sport.

Wallace was instrumental in getting the Confederate flag removed from NASCAR events. He also drove a “Black Lives Matter” car during a race. Before the GEICO 500 at Talladega in June, a noose found in Wallace’s garage sparked an FBI investigation into a possible hate crime.

While Wallace has fought to make the sport of NASCAR more inclusive, he also wants people to be careful not to fall for the stereotype that fans of the sport are inherently racist. It’s not true, he said in a recent appearance on “Desus & Mero” on Showtime.

“We always want to pay attention to the negative, but the narrative that’s been out there now is saying all NASCAR fans are racist, and whatnot, and that’s totally not true,” Wallace said during the episode. “I’ve gone down in the fans, in the infield at Talladega, wherever it’s at, Daytona, Texas, Michigan, and I never knew if people were flying the Confederate flag. We would go there and drink beer, have a good time and hang out. It wasn’t like they don’t want you there.”

Wallace’s comments on this issue begin at the 9:40 mark in the video below.

Wallace last competed in the NASCAR All-Star Open last Wednesday, where he was crashed out following a wreck with driver Michael McDowell.

Wallace is driving in today’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.