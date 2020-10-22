Bubba Wallace Announces His Car Number For Michael Jordan Team

In late September, NASCAR landed a new owner in the form of an NBA legend and one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen.

Michael Jordan made his foray into the NASCAR world becoming the majority owner of a NASCAR Cup Series team. NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin is one of the part owners as well.

Jordan and Hamlin selected Bubba Wallace as the first driver for their new team. Wallace opted to leave Richard Petty Motorsports after spending three years with the team.

On Thursday afternoon, Wallace announced the number of his new car. Of course, Michael Jordan likely had some input on the number since he owns the team 23XI Racing — pronounced twenty-three eleven.

Wallace will drive the No. 23 car.

“This is the start of the new adventure! So ready!” Wallace said after the announcement.

“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career,” Wallace said when announcing the news he was driving for Jordan. “I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.”

Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series. Jordan also becomes the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team in nearly 50 years.

It’s a fitting announcement for Wallace and Jordan who are changing the game.