Bubba Wallace Announces Major Decision On His NASCAR Future

Bubba Wallace has made a decision on if he will return to Richard Petty Motorsports for NASCAR’s 2021 season.

Wallace has driven the No. 43 car for the past three years. His contract with Richard Petty Motorsports is set to expire at the end of NASCAR’s 2020 season, though. As a result, Wallace has made a decision on if he’ll return to RPM in 2021.

Wallace announced on Thursday he’s moving on from Richard Petty Motorsports following the conclusion of the 2020 season. He clearly still has great respect for Richard Petty and his team.

“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” Wallace said on Twitter. “Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them.”

Wallace remains committed to making the most of his final nine races of NASCAR’s 2020 season with the Richard Petty Motorsports team .

“We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note,” Wallace said.

Per a report from The Athletic, Wallace has already been in contact with other racing teams, including Chip Ganassi Racing.

It’s still unclear where Wallace will go from here. But there’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of suitors over the next few months.