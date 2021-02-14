Bubba Wallace’s Car Chief Ejected Before The Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace is making his debut with his new racing team on Sunday. The 27-year-old driver is making his debut for 23XI Racing, Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team.

There is a lot of hype surrounding this new team – and for good reason. Wallace has become one of the most-followed drivers in the sport and Jordan is one of the most-popular athletes in sports history.

It will be fun to watch Wallace make his debut at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Wallace’s team had a tough afternoon. The No. 23 Toyota car failed inspection multiple times, which will force Wallace to start at the back of the field.

The failed inspection also led to the ejection of Wallace’s car chief.

NEWS: @BubbaWallace will start at the rear of the 63rd Daytona 500 for two pre-race inspection failures. A crew member was also ejected.#NASCAR | #Daytona500 — Jacob Seelman (@JacobSeelman77) February 14, 2021

NASCAR ejections aren’t nearly as dramatic as ejections in other sports, though. Here’s video of Wallace’s crew chief being escorted out of the track:

Video of car chief being ejected. (Penalty for failing second time.) Bubba Wallace team to make third attempt shortly. https://t.co/buc0vc0OH4 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 14, 2021

Wallace isn’t alone in having to start from the back of the field, though. He will join Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Kaz Grala, William Byron, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, and Erik Jones at the back of the field.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin soon, though there are some concerns about the weather.