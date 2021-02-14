The Spun

Bubba Wallace’s Car Chief Ejected Before The Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace at the Daytona 500.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is making his debut with his new racing team on Sunday. The 27-year-old driver is making his debut for 23XI Racing, Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team.

There is a lot of hype surrounding this new team – and for good reason. Wallace has become one of the most-followed drivers in the sport and Jordan is one of the most-popular athletes in sports history.

It will be fun to watch Wallace make his debut at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Wallace’s team had a tough afternoon. The No. 23 Toyota car failed inspection multiple times, which will force Wallace to start at the back of the field.

The failed inspection also led to the ejection of Wallace’s car chief.

NASCAR ejections aren’t nearly as dramatic as ejections in other sports, though. Here’s video of Wallace’s crew chief being escorted out of the track:

Wallace isn’t alone in having to start from the back of the field, though. He will join Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Kaz Grala, William Byron, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, and Erik Jones at the back of the field. 

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin soon, though there are some concerns about the weather.


