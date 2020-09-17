Bubba Wallace Describes Leaving Richard Petty Motorsports

Bubba Wallace shocked the NASCAR world last week when he announced he wouldn’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports next season. He called the decision “super tough” during a recent podcast.

Wallace has driven RPM’s No. 43 car for three years now. With his contract set to expire at the end of this season, the 26-year-old driver has opted to seek new racing teams, rather than re-up his contract with Richard Petty.

Plenty of suitors have reached out to Wallace this past week. It appears Gaunt Brothers Racing could be in the lead to land the coveted upcoming free-agent racer.

Wallace spent a bit of time reflecting on his decision to leave Richard Petty Motorsports this past week. He clearly has great respect for The King despite his decision to leave the team he’s been apart of for the past three years.

“It was one of those deals where I had to have all the stars aligned, and I had to have confidence. And that’s what I told The King and (Team COO) Brian Moffitt: ‘I have to have 100 percent confidence in what we’re gonna do next year, and I just don’t have that,” Wallace said, via 247Sports. “And that was tough. It was tough to look The King in his eyes and tell him that I wasn’t gonna be able to come back and drive for him next year. But it was a very cordial and very sane meeting. … All parties, we walked out shaking each other’s hands, thanking each other.”

Bubba Wallace clearly isn’t confident in what the future holds for Richard Petty Motorsports.

It’s tough to blame Wallace for seeking a better opportunity in which he has a chance to win more often.

Wallace still has a few races left with Richard Petty Motorsports. After the conclusion of the 2020 season, he’ll join his new racing team for NASCAR’s 2021 season.