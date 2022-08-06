Bubba Wallace Earns First Pole: NASCAR World Reacts

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

No driver shined brighter than Bubba Wallace this Saturday, as the 28-year-old won his first career Busch Light Pole Award. He'll lead the field for this Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace earned the top starting position by having an average lap speed of 190.7 mph.

Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch will be right behind Wallace for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

As you'd expect, NASCAR fans were thrilled that Wallace won his first career pole on Saturday.

"I’m telling y’all it’s bubbas day tomorrow," one fan tweeted. "He’s gonna win a race before the playoffs. You watch."

"That's awesome news," a second fan said.

"This guy has been on a pretty good hot streak lately," Jacob Notermann wrote.

Wallace is certainly pleased with today's performance, but he knows the true test will come tomorrow.

"I’m proud of everybody sticking through it, a lot of adversity on this team. We keep showing up ready to battle and that means a lot," Wallace said. "For us to come out here and get this pole, we knew we had speed from the (tire) test. That’s good when things are lining up.

“Now the real job is tomorrow, right? We know that’s a totally different ball game. Good starting spot for us but we kind of reset and get ready for tomorrow."

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA.