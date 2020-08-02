Speculation is brewing about Bubba Wallace’s future NASCAR team.

The 26-year-old NASCAR driver has become one of the faces of the sport this year. Wallace currently competes for Richard Petty Motorsports, though he’s set to become a free agent in 2021.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal shared the latest on Wallace earlier this week.

“Bubba Wallace and his reps are exploring his team options for 2021, and while a return to Richard Petty Motorsports is one of them, another possibility that’s emerged is with Chip Ganassi Racing and McDonalds, per sources,” he reported.

.@BubbaWallace and his reps are exploring his team options for 2021, and while a return to @RPMotorsports is one of them, another possibility that’s emerged is with Chip Ganassi Racing and @McDonalds, per sources. ➖ Both CGR and Wallace share McDonald’s as a common partner. pic.twitter.com/2Vv9mq9jE0 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 31, 2020

This would be an interesting move for Wallace, as he would essentially be taking over the spot left by Kyle Larson, who was fired for saying the N-word during a stream earlier this year.

Larson, who’s since been dirt racing, said he would be open to a return to NASCAR. Of course, it remains to be seen if the sport is willing to have him.

“There’s a lot to weigh, and there’s nothing really that’s come up either,” Larson told Winged Nation. “I haven’t had to make too many tough decisions or anything like that. But yeah, definitely, if the opportunity was there I would love to give it a shot to get back and prove to the NASCAR world that I am a great race-car driver. And I know if I got the right opportunity, I could win a lot of races like I am right now.”

Wallace, meanwhile, has also been linked to Hendrick Motorsports, though it’s mostly just speculation at this point.

It will be interesting to see where Wallace lands in 2021.