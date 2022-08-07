Bubba Wallace Gets Career First: NASCAR World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace this weekend.

The prominent NASCAR driver earned his first career pole in the Cup Series on Saturday.

Wallace will be starting at the lead of the pack during Sunday afternoon's race

Well done, Bubba.

That's big time.

"Ya love to see it," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations Bubba," another fan added.

"Give them hell Bubba!" another fan wrote.

Sunday afternoon's race will be a fun one.