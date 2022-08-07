Bubba Wallace Gets Career First: NASCAR World Reacts
Congratulations are in order for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace this weekend.
The prominent NASCAR driver earned his first career pole in the Cup Series on Saturday.
Wallace will be starting at the lead of the pack during Sunday afternoon's race
Well done, Bubba.
That's big time.
"Ya love to see it," one fan wrote.
"Congratulations Bubba," another fan added.
"Give them hell Bubba!" another fan wrote.
Sunday afternoon's race will be a fun one.