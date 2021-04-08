Bubba Wallace Gives Honest Assessment Of His Performance

Bubba Wallace deals with sky-high expectations just about every race, but unfortunately he’s been going through a rough patch over the past month.

Through seven races thus far, Wallace doesn’t have a single top-10 finish. He actually finished in 27th place during his last race.

When asked about his recent struggles, Wallace gave a brutally honest answer.

“This sport is tough,” Wallace said, via FOX. “It is hard at the top level. No one said it is going to be easy. Just because we have all the resources and partners in place, it doesn’t mean it is going to be a cakewalk for us.

“We have to go out and grind and establish ourselves first, and we’re doing that. We’re showing progression each and every step. I’m excited about that.”

If there’s any positive news for Wallace, it’s the fact that his team is seeing steady improvement each race. At least, that’s what he thinks.

“We’ve been steadily increasing, improving and showing progress. That’s big. That’s what we talked about from the beginning. Denny was big on progression, just getting everything underneath us. We had some things not go our way, but we have been quick to capitalize on that and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Wallace will try to redeem himself this Saturday at the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

This Saturday’s event will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET from Martinsville Speedway.