Bubba Wallace Gives Himself Letter Grade For This Season

Just a few months ago, NASCAR fans learned that driver Bubba Wallace would be teaming up with Michael Jordan to form a new team.

Unfortunately, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season hasn’t been the best for Wallace. He sat at 23rd place for the NASCAR Cup Series Standings following a 14th-place finish at the Coca-Cola 600.

He followed that up with another 14th-place finish at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 to move up to 21st in the Cup Standings. Following his two recent performances, Wallace opened up on how his first season with his new team has gone.

He spoke with Pop Culture and gave a letter grade to his performance:

“Giving ourselves a B minus, keeping ourselves humble with a lot of room for improvement,” Wallace said to PopCulture.com. “These last couple of weeks have definitely shown signs of improvement. “The Coke 600 was a good race for us, [but] made a couple of mistakes there at the end of the race. It cost us a good finish, but we clean those up, man. We’ll be a top 10 continuing team in a matter of no time. So we’ll just keep pushing forward.”

Wallace said he expects to start winning races in the near future.

“I do,” Wallace said when asked if he thinks a multi-win season is still possible, via Beyond the Flag. “I’m still holding that pressure on myself. Just gotta get everything aligned.”

The wins haven’t come yet, but it’s still early in his tenure with his new team.