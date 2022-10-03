Bubba Wallace Had 4-Word Reaction To Sunday's Race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Talladega didn't go very well for Bubba Wallace.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace was in OK spirits following the race, at least. He took to social media following the race

"Well we didn’t crash," he tweeted.

Wallace got a win last month, as he switched over to the No. 45 car, in pursuit of the owner's championship.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is set to continue later this month.