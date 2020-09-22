Bubba Wallace Had A Message For His Haters On Monday Night

Bubba Wallace’s absence from a racing team didn’t last very long. On Monday night, it was announced that he’ll join Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team.

Earlier this month, Wallace opted to leave Richard Petty Motorsports after spending three years with the team. Now, he’ll have the chance to represent Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

This is a fantastic news for Wallace, who has dealt with plenty of critics this year. Despite all the unwarranted backlash he’s received over the past few months, he continues to shine.

Shortly after it was announced that Wallace would be the driver for ‘His Airness’ in 2021, he tweeted the following message for his haters: “And they thought I was done after this year…Goodnight peeps!”

And they thought I was done after this year… Goodnight peeps!🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/s52aEU3woL — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020

Obviously this is Wallace’s way of taking a jab at his critics.

Wallace also released an official statement on his decision to join Jordan and Hamlin’s team for the 2021 season.

“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career,” Wallace said. “Both Michael and Denny are great competitors and are focused on building the best team they possibly can to go out and compete for race wins. I’m grateful and humbled that Michael and Denny believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Wallace handles the next chapter of his NASCAR career.