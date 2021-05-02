Bubba Wallace is one of the most well-known NASCAR drivers in the country – even if he’s still looking for his first win.

Wallace rose to prominence over the past few years by fighting for social justice in a sport dominated by white men and women. Over the past few months, he paired up with Michael Jordan to form their own team to compete at the highest level.

It’s been a good past year for the popular driver, who found even more success over the weekend. According to Yahoo Sports, Wallace took home a major golf win recently in a group of NASCAR drivers and other personnel called The Golf Guys Tour.

“These guys not only play tournaments at really great golf courses but they keep season-long points standings, just like they do on the PGA Tour and in NASCAR,” Yahoo Sports said.

“After an extended break, the tour made its return this week at River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina, with its first tournament since 2019. Bubba Wallace won the event.”

He celebrated in style.

Not long after Wallace paired with Michael Jordan, Netflix announced that a documentary series will cover Wallace’s 2021 season.

The streaming service found success in a Formula 1 documentary series and now Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team will get its own series.

Congratulations on the win, Bubba.