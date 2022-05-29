Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Coca-Cola 600

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We're just a few minutes away from the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, which will put the cap on an action-packed weekend in the auto racing world.

Bubba Wallace is one of the drivers competing in this evening's event. He's coming off his second top 10 of the 2022 season at the AdventHealth 400 two weeks ago, and is hoping for similar results tonight.

Charlotte hasn't exactly been a friendly track for Wallace during his time on the NASCAR Cup Series, though he did post two top-15 finishes there last season. Judging by his pre-race Twitter message, Wallace is ready to get going.

"Charlotte, let's race," he wrote, accompanying a video of him driving his No. 23 car.

The Coca-Cola 600 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

You can catch the race on FOX.