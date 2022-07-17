Bubba Wallace Has 5-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is eager to visit the winner's circle.

The 23XI Racing driver is seeking his first victory of the season. While he started 2022 with a second-place showing at the Daytona 500, he's since yet to place higher than No. 10.

Wallace will look to reverse those trends Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Ahead of the Ambetter 301, the Toyota driver posted a hype video on Twitter with a brief message.

"Good day to be fast," Wallace wrote.

Wallace seemed to acknowledge his recent struggles Saturday when asking about "that saying about a blind squirrel and nuts." He hasn't found a first-place finish since winning at Talladega last October.

Last Sunday, the 28-year-old placed 14th at Atlanta following crew changes. At 24th in the Cup Series standings, Wallace faces near must-win territory.

The action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. USA Network will televise the race.