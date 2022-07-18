Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Last Month

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace's third-place finish at yesterday's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 was his best showing in a NASCAR Cup Series race since the Daytona 500 in February.

It has not been a great 2022 season for Wallace as he has dealt with mechanical issues and problems with his crew, among other things. He's also had multiple "did not finishes."

Wallace's last month has gone especially poorly, which he admitted has been weighing on him after his strong showing this weekend.

The good news for Wallace is there are several opportunities for him to turn his season around in the coming weeks.

Wallace will need to win one of the next six races in order to reach the postseason, and he's hopeful coming off of Sunday's performance.

“We’ve had top-five speed in a handful of the races,” Wallace said. “To use this and build off of and show up to Pocono next week, I’m excited for that place. I usually make the highlight reel there for whatever reason, and hopefully it’s for a win.”