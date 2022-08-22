Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race.

The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least.

Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course performances.

"My road course finishes look like a shitty roulette table," he joked.

Hey, at least you can joke about it, Bubba.

Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag at the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.