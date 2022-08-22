Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance
Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race.
The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least.
Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course performances.
"My road course finishes look like a shitty roulette table," he joked.
Hey, at least you can joke about it, Bubba.
Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag at the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.