Bubba Wallace Has Landed Yet Another Major Endorsement

A pretty stellar summer for Bubba Wallace is only getting better as he continues to pick up big endorsement deals.

According to the Associated Press via the New York Post, Wallace has just added DoorDash to his growing portfolio of endorsements. Per the report, the food delivery service will sponsor six more races for Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports. The deal goes into effect this weekend.

The last few weeks have been a financial boon for the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last week, he joined Columbia Sportswear as a brand ambassador. In July, he signed sponsorship deals with Beats by Dre and Cash App.

Wallace recently joked that he’s become “a walking ambassador.” He offered thanks to all of the companies that want to join with him in his NASCAR and activism journey.

“I’m just a walking ambassador right now and I love it,” Wallace said. “I’m very thankful for all these companies and organization to want to be part of this journey.”

Few people in sports have risen higher into the national dialogue than Bubba Wallace.

He was a leading voice in convincing NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from live events. The ban was not received well by some parts of the NASCAR fanbase, but encouraged others such as Saints star Alvin Kamara to give it a shot.

Since then, it’s been all uphill for Wallace as he becomes one of the most popular and talked about drivers in all of NASCAR.

Nice job, Bubba!