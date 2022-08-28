Bubba Wallace Heartbroken For Teammate: NASCAR World Reacts

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It has not been an easy season for the 23XI Racing team.

Bubba Wallace, the driver of the No. 23 car, has had struggles with his pit crew for much of the year, often resulting in some disappointing finishes in the Cup Series races.

Kurt Busch, the driver of the No. 45 car, has been dealing with a head injury, resulting in him missing several recent races and being ruled out for the playoffs.

Wallace reacted to the heartbreaking teammate news at a recent press conference.

“We’re all bummed. We all hate it for Kurt. … What Kurt wants us to do is not worry about him and go out and win races.”

Bubba is a good teammate.

"GOAT teammate," one fan wrote.

"Is Jones doesn't win this weekend I hope Bubba Wallace does so he can avenge Kurt Busch and get 23XI Racing into the playoffs," another fan admitted.

All eyes are on Bubba Wallace moving forward with 23XI Racing this season.