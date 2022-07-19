Bubba Wallace In Chicago For Press Conference: NASCAR Fans React

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Later this Tuesday, NASCAR will hold a news conference in Chicago. NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will all be in attendance for it.

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass revealed his thoughts on why Wallace is in Chicago for this important announcement.

"A reason to have Chicago street race is to introduce sport to people who don't necessarily follow it closely - and Bubba Wallace is a driver many people have heard of even if they don't watch racing," Pockrass tweeted. "His co-owner [Michael Jordan] is well known in Chicago. So makes sense to have him speak today."

Pockrass brings up a plethora of great points, and for the most part, fans agree with him.

"How did I forget about MJ and Chicago that could be a good advertising possibility for NASCAR," a fan said.

According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few years. This would start in 2023.

NASCAR's news conference is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.