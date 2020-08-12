Just a few days ago, NASCAR star Bubba Wallace teased some big news, suggesting he and his team we close to a new deal.

“Everybody say a prayer for us,” Wallace told NBCSN’s Marty Snider following the race. “There’s a big deal on the line right now and this can only help so much. I’ve yet to check my phone to see the status of it. This will send us over the top if we can get it done.”

Well, four days after that tease, Wallace announced a major new endorsement deal. Columbia Sportswear and Richard Petty Motorsports announced a multi-year deal with the driver.

Columbia won’t wait long to make its debut as a sponsor on Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet. The clothing and lifestyle brand will serve as a sponsor in the Aug. 23 Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Couldn’t be any more excited to announce @Columbia1938 is jumping on board as a multi-year partner! Grateful for the opportunity, and proud to represent this organization on and off of the track. #ColumbiaAthlete pic.twitter.com/xVbfbiTwJc — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 12, 2020

“Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track,” Wallace said in a press release. “I love spending time outdoors – boating, golfing, hiking, photography – just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Columbia family and can’t wait to work with them on some unique content and fly their colors next weekend at Dover.”

Wallace has a career-best four top-10 finishes this season, including a ninth-place finish over the weekend in Michigan.

He’s become one of the biggest voices in NASCAR and he’s being handsomely rewarded.