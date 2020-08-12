The Spun

Bubba Wallace Lands New Endorsement Deal

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, NASCAR star Bubba Wallace teased some big news, suggesting he and his team we close to a new deal.

“Everybody say a prayer for us,” Wallace told NBCSN’s Marty Snider following the race. “There’s a big deal on the line right now and this can only help so much. I’ve yet to check my phone to see the status of it. This will send us over the top if we can get it done.”

Well, four days after that tease, Wallace announced a major new endorsement deal. Columbia Sportswear and Richard Petty Motorsports announced a multi-year deal with the driver.

Columbia won’t wait long to make its debut as a sponsor on Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet. The clothing and lifestyle brand will serve as a sponsor in the Aug. 23 Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

“Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track,” Wallace said in a press release. “I love spending time outdoors – boating, golfing, hiking, photography – just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Columbia family and can’t wait to work with them on some unique content and fly their colors next weekend at Dover.”

Wallace has a career-best four top-10 finishes this season, including a ninth-place finish over the weekend in Michigan.

He’s become one of the biggest voices in NASCAR and he’s being handsomely rewarded.


