Bubba Wallace Loves Fan Photo From Sunday’s NASCAR Race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace loved a fan photo from Sunday’s race in New Hampshire.

Wallace, 26, has been a major force behind NASCAR’s push to become more inclusive. It was Wallace who called for the Confederate flag to be banned from NASCAR races and events earlier this year. The sport’s governing body listened to Wallace and announced a ban of the flag in June.

“Again, hats off to NASCAR. (NASCAR president Steve) Phelps and I have been in contact a lot, just trying to figure out what steps are next. That was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport. A lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one. That’s what the real mission is here. So, I’m excited about that,” Wallace said of the decision.

On Sunday, Wallace raced in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He had some young fans in attendance.

“Youth and diversity! Love to see it!” Wallace said of the young fans.

Youth and diversity! Love to see it!✊🏾 https://t.co/HjZK6toeKo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 3, 2020

Wallace finished in 23rd place at Sunday’s race, which was won by Brad Keselowski. It was Keselowski’s third win of the 2020 NASCAR season.

NASCAR’s next Cup Series race is set for the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.