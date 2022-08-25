Bubba Wallace Makes Opinion On Driving For Michael Jordan Very Clear

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

What's driving for Michael Jordan really like?

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has been "working" for the NASCAR team owner for a while now, and while it's admittedly cool to work for the NBA's GOAT, he's used to it.

Wallace explained to The Athletic that it's not quite as exciting as people would think.

You’re not at the point in your career where you’re like, “Man, there’s that guy!”

Nah, never was. Like people think, “Oh man, you race for (Michael Jordan)!” Yeah, it’s cool, but … (shrugs)

Jordan and Denny Hamlin are co-owners of NASCAR's 23XI Racing team.

