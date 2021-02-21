Michael Jordan Has Brutally Honest Comment On Signing Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan isn’t holding anything back when speaking about his team’s decision to sign Bubba Wallace for this NASCAR season.

Wallace, 27, is driving the No. 23 car for Jordan’s team, 23XI Racing. The team made its debut at the Daytona 500 last weekend.

Prior to that race, Jordan spoke about his decision to sign Wallace. He made it clear that it is about one thing: winning.

“We don’t sign checks for losers,” Jordan said.

Jordan added that he likes everything about Wallace and felt that it was the right decision to sign him.

“I think he presents a great opportunity. Not just as an African-American, but in terms of talent,” Jordan said when asked why he chose Wallace. “He’s someone who aspires to be good. All you have to do is support him.”

Fellow Toyota driver and co-owner Denny Hamlin echoed Jordan’s thoughts on Wallace.

“This was the guy we were gonna go after right away,” Hamlin said. “[Michael] believed in Bubba’s talent and he’s the guy we wanted to build this program around.”

Wallace led a lap at the Daytona 500, but ultimately had a disappointing finish. There’s a long season ahead, though.