It didn’t take long for a collision to occur at the NASCAR All-Star Open on Wednesday night, as Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace found themselves in an unfortunate predicament early in the event.

McDowell tapped the passenger’s side of Wallace’s car, forcing both cars to spin out of control early in the event. This accident will cost Wallace due to the fact that backup cars are not allowed to be used at the All-Star Race.

Once the 26-year-old driver safely got out of his vehicle, he shared his thoughts on the crash. Wallace didn’t hold back his true feelings at all, as he took quite the shot at his competitor.

“It’s disrespectful. I don’t even need to see a replay…wow. People say he’s one of the nicest guys in the garage, but what a joke he is,” Wallace said immediately after the collision with McDowell.

Fans have to understand why Wallace is so frustrated at this moment. He was looking to qualify for the exhibition event, but now he doesn’t even have the opportunity to do so.

To make matters worse, Wallace was in the lead to earn a spot in the All-Star Race. The winner of that event will take home a grand prize of $1 million.

Neither driver sustained an injury because of this crash. However, McDowell and Wallace might have to settle this dispute in the near future.