Bubba Wallace Hinted At Big News Following Saturday’s Race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace hinted that big news was on the way following Saturday evening’s race.

Wallace, 26, finished in 9th place at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. Following the race, he hinted at a big deal being on the way.

“Everybody say a prayer for us,” Wallace told NBCSN’s Marty Snider following the race. “There’s a big deal on the line right now and this can only help so much. I’ve yet to check my phone to see the status of it. This will send us over the top if we can get it done. Been a lot of hard work off the racetrack from my team, everybody involved to make things better and that’s what we’re trying to do. So putting solid runs tighter and having awesome restart all night this is only going to help the effort.”

Wallace, who races for Richard Petty Motorsports, is set to be a free agent following the 2020 season. However, he’s reportedly been working on a new deal, which could include an ownership stake.

While Wallace is hopeful that the deal will get done, he’s locked in on racing for now. He was happy with his fourth top-10 finish of the year on Saturday.

“I know this whole COVID-19 deal has been tough,” he said. “I haven’t been able to go to the shop and show my appreciation (to the team) and how much they really work and make our cars better week in and week out. It’s been fun. … To come out with a solid top-10 finish for us is positive. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I was not happy with the car, but I think that’s the racer mentality. I’m not sure if Harvick is happy about his car either. We always strive to be better. All in all a solid day.”

NASCAR is set to race again at the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday afternoon. The race will begin at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC Sports.