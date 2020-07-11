Bubba Wallace Has A New Message For President Trump

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had a new message for President Trump earlier this week.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, was called out by the president of the United States on Twitter earlier this month.

President Trump called Wallace’s noose incident a “hoax” and he demanded an apology from the driver. Wallace’s team found a noose hanging in his garage stall at Talladega last month. The FBI later determined the noose had been inside the stall since late 2019, acting as a garage pull.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

Wallace appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and had a new response to the POTUS.

“When I first read it, I was like, ‘Man, there’s so much more things that are going on in the world that I feel like he should be worried about.’ But it’s hard to get people to understand, especially when the facts are delivered on the table and they’ve been there for two weeks now. So to be late to the party is one thing and to be wrong on the factual information is another.

“But all in all, he did get one thing right in his tweet, though. The great officials that continue to stand behind me, NASCAR drivers and officials have continued to stand behind me through it all. He got that part right. It’s a great sport that I’m proud to be a part of.”

While Wallace has been criticized by the president, he has been supported in major fashion by his sport and his fellow drivers.

NASCAR is set to host the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday.