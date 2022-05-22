Bubba Wallace Not Happy With His Pit Crew Last Week

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Few drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series have been as unlucky as Bubba Wallace this season.

The 23XI Racing driver has had some tough luck, both on the track and in the pit lane, over the course of the 2022 season so far.

Last weekend, Wallace's pit crew had a difficult time in Kansas, making some unfortunate mistakes.

Wallace made it clear that he wasn't happy with his pit crew last weekend.

Wallace had a right to be upset. He was hit with a pit road penalty but still managed to make it back into the top 10.

The 23XI Racing team's pit crew needs to be much better moving forward.